Ventus VCT plc (LON:VENC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VENC) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of VENC opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.23. The stock has a market cap of £42.22 million and a P/E ratio of 6.60. Ventus VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.50 ($1.86).
Ventus VCT Company Profile
