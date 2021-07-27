Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEND) Declares Dividend of GBX 10

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEND) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VEND opened at GBX 162 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £48.00 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. Ventus VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 127 ($1.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.64.

Get Ventus VCT alerts:

About Ventus VCT

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventus VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventus VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.