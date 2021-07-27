Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEND) Declares Dividend of GBX 10

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEND) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of VEND opened at GBX 162 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £48.00 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. Ventus VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 127 ($1.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.64.
About Ventus VCT
Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Ventus VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventus VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.