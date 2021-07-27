Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VNE. Royal Bank of Canada raised Veoneer from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Veoneer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.15 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.11.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veoneer by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after buying an additional 63,957 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC increased its position in Veoneer by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Veoneer by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veoneer by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 163,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Veoneer by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

