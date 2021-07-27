Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,614 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,849,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Shares of ARE opened at $196.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $197.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

