Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 127.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cloudera by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cloudera by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 31,189 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after buying an additional 176,034 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CLDR. JMP Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,950.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

