Verition Fund Management LLC Has $468,000 Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,206,000 after purchasing an additional 564,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $63,058,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after buying an additional 928,618 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.43.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

