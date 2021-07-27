Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $445,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after buying an additional 6,067,887 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,224 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,681,000 after acquiring an additional 639,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,689,000 after acquiring an additional 381,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,212,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,399 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

Shares of SU stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 426.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

