Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $456,000 in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $59,200,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 672,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at $14,425,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

