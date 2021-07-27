Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $342.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

