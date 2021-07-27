Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AEA-Bridges Impact as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 565.3% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 232,229 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 691.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 652,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 570,338 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

NYSE:IMPX opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.