Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 214,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,544,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $232.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

