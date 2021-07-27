Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Update

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 657.6% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VRUS opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11. Verus International has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.60.
About Verus International
