Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Update

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 657.6% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VRUS opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11. Verus International has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc supplies consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States. The company provides frozen foods, primarily meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

