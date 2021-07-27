Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $51.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

DSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.09. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth $137,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth $234,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth $322,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

