VICI Properties (VICI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect VICI Properties to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. VICI Properties has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.820-1.870 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, analysts expect VICI Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

