Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 19,732 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $2,200,315.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,788.04.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded down $5.17 on Tuesday, hitting $107.16. 913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,176. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

