VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $59.62. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $59.49, with a volume of 4,681 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.