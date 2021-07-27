Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) versus PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Head to Head Survey

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Viking Energy Group and PDC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PDC Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00

PDC Energy has a consensus target price of $43.73, suggesting a potential upside of 7.31%. Given PDC Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Risk & Volatility

Viking Energy Group has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viking Energy Group and PDC Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $40.27 million 0.75 -$61.99 million N/A N/A PDC Energy $1.34 billion 2.96 -$724.32 million $2.03 20.07

Viking Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDC Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Energy Group and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group -231.79% -4,896.40% -44.39% PDC Energy -30.91% 14.11% 6.93%

Summary

PDC Energy beats Viking Energy Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 3,727 productive gross wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

