Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.45% of Village Super Market worth $18,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 62.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 41,021 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 47.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the first quarter worth $986,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $42,986.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,460.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.15.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $481.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

