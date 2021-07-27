Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) & Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Critical Survey

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.7% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Ikena Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $76.37 million 62.95 -$298.67 million ($2.51) -14.73 Ikena Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ikena Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vir Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Ikena Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -537.47% -56.90% -42.55% Ikena Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vir Biotechnology and Ikena Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 2 0 5 0 2.43 Ikena Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.52%. Ikena Oncology has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.10%. Given Ikena Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats Vir Biotechnology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, a selective AHR antagonist; IK-412, a recombinant human kynurenine-degrading enzyme; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

