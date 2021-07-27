Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Shares Down 2.4%

Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 74,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 381,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06.

About Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF)

Vireo Health International Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. It cultivates cannabis; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other retail locations, and third-party dispensaries. The company grows and/or processes cannabis in eight markets and operates 16 dispensaries.

