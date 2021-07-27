Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,539,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,994,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,451,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,798,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,273,000.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DLCAU opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.