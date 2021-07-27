Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CIT Group by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CIT Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CIT Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. increased their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

