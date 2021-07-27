Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 35.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $25,279,844. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUBS opened at $597.62 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.63 and a 52-week high of $616.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $549.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.29.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

