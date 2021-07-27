Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,872,899 shares of company stock worth $109,664,187 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

