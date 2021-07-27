Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 65,622 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 15.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,648,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,325,000 after buying an additional 220,893 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $14,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

