Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.