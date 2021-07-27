Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 362.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 119.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

