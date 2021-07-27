Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $204,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 337.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.

URA opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36.

