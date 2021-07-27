Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vivendi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

