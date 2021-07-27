Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.34.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 113.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 120.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,006 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 940.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at $19,560,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after acquiring an additional 712,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.