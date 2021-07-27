Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €211.05 ($248.29). Volkswagen shares last traded at €208.60 ($245.41), with a volume of 1,089,503 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VOW3 shares. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €258.63 ($304.26).

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €219.36.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

