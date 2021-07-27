Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 63,516 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1,019.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,516 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.98.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

