Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 190,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Maxeon Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.