Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 180,596 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 256.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,596 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,097,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 150,642 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $356,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

