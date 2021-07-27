Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $119.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

