Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $6.90 Million Investment in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 430,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.44% of Immunovant as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 55,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMVT. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

IMVT stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $53.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

