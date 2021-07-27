Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,012 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,651 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $8,358,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $8,199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $20,894,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

FCNCA opened at $781.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $830.80. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.27 and a 1-year high of $901.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

