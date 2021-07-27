Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 57,150 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,150 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 36.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 530.60 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $32.37.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

