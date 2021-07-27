Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €53.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNA. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.89 ($75.17).

ETR:VNA opened at €56.20 ($66.12) on Monday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1 year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

