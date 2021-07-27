Warner Music Group (WMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Warner Music Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

