Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.37. 11,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,971. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.32. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $147.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,042 shares of company stock worth $19,971,447. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.73.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

