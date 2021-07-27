Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

WVE opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 741,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.