Weatherford International (WFRD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Weatherford International to post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Weatherford International has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $20.02.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

