Wedbush Comments on Umpqua Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.76.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.69 on Monday. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

