Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,600 shares, a growth of 872.0% from the June 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of EAD stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 85.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 51,121 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 74.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 72,519 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.