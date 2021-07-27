Welltower (WELL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Welltower has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.720-0.770 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.72 to $0.77 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Welltower to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Welltower stock opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

