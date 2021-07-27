Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. On average, analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

WMC stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1,242.58, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.