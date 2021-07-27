Westlake Chemical (WLK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical to post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK opened at $83.36 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.