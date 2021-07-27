Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,871,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 652,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $137,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $41.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.