William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

